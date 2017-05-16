London gives green light to $440M bus rapid transit plan – CBC.ca
London gives green light to $440M bus rapid transit plan
It may not be exactly what anyone wants, but the City of London has officially finalized a $440-million bus rapid transit plan. After months of debate around the biggest project in the city's history, council gave final approval to planned routes …
