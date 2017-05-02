Looking forward to earnest rehabilitation of Kamuzu Stadium – Nyasa Times
|
Malawi24
|
Looking forward to earnest rehabilitation of Kamuzu Stadium
Nyasa Times
Football Association of Malawi (Fam) rightly recommended that Kamuzu Stadium be closed because after conclusive assessment done in conjunction with the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) for all venues the stadium was declared unfit due to its dilapidated …
Malawi: Mutharika Admits Minimum Wage On Lower Side, Assures to Lift Malawi Workers Out of Low Pay
Mutharika to abolish tenancy labour
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!