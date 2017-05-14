Lord Alan Sugar Believes Tottenham Can Keep It’s Star Players

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Alan Sugar believes the club are now in a position to hold on to their top players.

Spurs finished second to Leicester in the Premier League last season and are five points clear of Manchester City in second place again this year, albeit 10 points adrift of recently crowned champions Chelsea.

“We are a club which are potentially Premier League champions,” Sugar told the BBC.

“We ended up second this year and therefore we have Champions League football and that’s what most of the players want to be in. They want to be in the Champions League.

“I don’t see any excuse for any of our players leaving. To go where? Where would they go? Manchester United?

“They’re a good club of course but this year and the year before they didn’t really demonstrate that they were what they were when Sir Alex was in charge.

“Chelsea, they’re very up and down. They’ve got a new manager now but they’ve had periods when they haven’t performed either

