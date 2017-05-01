Lord V – Knowledge Ft. Tec (SDC)
While we await his mixtape, Lord V reminisces on his hiphop inspirational moments while Tec plays the role of an OG spitting knowledge to the kid who’s well positioned to take the crown. According to Lord V ,Something Light for now, Enjoy
