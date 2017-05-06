Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke
Loretta Lynn is in a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her home Thursday night. Maria Malta, a publicist for Lynn, confirmed Friday that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, the Associated Press reported. Lynn, who is still touring, was…
The post Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
