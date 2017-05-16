Lorry kills family of 3 on Okada

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A four-year-old girl, Kamsi Uzor, died in an auto crash that also claimed the lives of her parents Paul and Ogochukwu Uzor.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Oji River General Hospital mortuary.

It was gathered that a Mercedes Benz lorry 911, with number plates AA 40 BRR, rammed into the family’s motorcycle on Amaetiti Oji River Bridge, along Oji River-Awka Old Road.

According to Enugu State Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, the driver of the said lorry has been apprehended.

The post Lorry kills family of 3 on Okada appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

