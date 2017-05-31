Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lovely! Nigerian couple shoot their pre-wedding photos after 35 years of marriage

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Pre-wedding photos wasn’t a thing when former secondary school teacher Mr Kolawole and his sweetheart wife  got married in 1982. However, fast forward to 2017, 35 years after their wedding with four children & four grandchildren, their photographer son Jide Kola made a dream pre-wedding destination photo session in Canada happen for the duo. In Jide’s words: …

The post Lovely! Nigerian couple shoot their pre-wedding photos after 35 years of marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.