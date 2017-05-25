Pages Navigation Menu

LPDC barres Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer from practicing in Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Body of Benchers which punishes misconduct among lawyers, has barred Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye, a former US-based Nigerian lawyer from practicing in Nigeria. The controversial lawyer who was disbarred in New York and Maryland for professional misconduct in 2013 relocated to Nigeria to continue his practice. He was …

