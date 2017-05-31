LSHA probes cancellation of 4th Mainland Bridge contract

By Ebun Sessou

Lagos—The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday, set-up a six-man committee to investigate the cancellation of the contract for the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said at plenary that the committee would be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun.

Other members include the Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade; the Chairman House Committee on Finance, Mr Yinka Ogundimu; and the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Muyiwa Jimoh.

The rest are Mr Moshood Oshun, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (State) and Mr Bisi Yusuff, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local).

The House mandated the committee to invite the State Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, the Commissioner for Finance and the state Chairman of Lagos Global to clarify the termination of the contract.

The committee is to submit its report to the House on June 5.

Earlier, Mr Dayo Famakinwa (APC-Amuwo-Odofin) raised the issue of the cancellation of the contract on the floor of the House under urgent matter of public importance.

