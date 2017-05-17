LSSC to construct sports centres

By Jacob Ajom

The Lagos State Sports Council has earmarked a whopping N9 billion for the development and renovation of sports infrastructure in the state in the 2017 fiscal year.

Disclosing this during a ministerial briefing at the state secretariat, Alausa Friday, Chairman of the Lagos State Sport Council and Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu said the amount represents the approved budget for the construction of sports facilities in Epe, Ikorodu and Ajegunle.

He also disclosed that his commission will embark on renovation work at Onikan Stadium, Rowe Park Sports Complex, Yaba and the popular Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos Island.

“We all know the historical role the Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle has played in the development of football in the state. It is the wish of this administration to construct a befitting state-of-the-art facility there,” the chairman said, adding that the commission also hoped to construct a sports recreation centre in Ifako Ijaiye.

He said the commission did well in 2016 with over 90 competitions held such as the Access Bank Lagos Marathon, the international cycling event at the Eko Atlantic, the highly successful Lagos GTBank Principals Cup, Lagos Sports Classics, the Lagos Secondary Schools Relay race among others.

