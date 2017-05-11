Lucas vs Saul in battle for Northern Cape ANC – News24
Lucas vs Saul in battle for Northern Cape ANC
Colesberg – The gloves are off in the tumultuous battle for control of the African National Congress in the Northern Cape, as Premier Sylvia Lucas and party provincial secretary Zamani Saul go head to head for the position of chair of the province.
