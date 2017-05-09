Lucy Gichuhi talks up faith as she is sworn in to Senate – The Australian
The Australian
Lucy Gichuhi talks up faith as she is sworn in to Senate
The Australian
Kenyan-born lawyer Lucy Gichuhi has become the first person of African descent to take up a seat in the Senate. Coalition and Labor senate leaders George Brandis and Penny Wong accompanied Ms Gichuhi as she walked into the chamber to be sworn in …
Kenya's Lucy Gichuhi Sworn in As Senator in Australia
