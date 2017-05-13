Pages Navigation Menu

Why I cried when Barcelona did not cancel my transfer – Suarez – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports


Why I cried when Barcelona did not cancel my transfer – Suarez
Luis Suarez has revealed that he became emotional, after Barcelona insisted they still wanted to sign him, following his scandalous 2014 World Cup. The Uruguay international was a Liverpool player when he travelled to Brazil for the tournament, but was …
