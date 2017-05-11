Lukwago vows to fight ‘obnoxious law’, wants referendum – Independent
|
Independent
|
Lukwago vows to fight 'obnoxious law', wants referendum
Independent
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called for a referendum by the people of Kampala to decide on how the city's top official should be voted. On Wednesday, government re-introduced the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) amendment bill 2015 which …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!