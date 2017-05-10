Lungisa Fuzile reflects on time at Treasury – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Lungisa Fuzile reflects on time at Treasury
Independent Online
Speaking at the UCT Graduate School of Business last night, Fuzile reflected on his time at treasury. Share this story. Outgoing Director-General Lungisa Fuzile. "After 19 years of being in government I will be very happy to watch government from the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!