Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Lungu is not judge’ – Times of Zambia

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of Zambia

'Lungu is not judge'
Times of Zambia
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he does not have the power to determine who should be acquitted or arrested for breaking the law. President Lungu said it was the duty of the courts to decide on the fate of law breakers and thus he would not in any way usurp …
LUNGU to develop ruralZNBC
Home Politics Contrary to Pessimists, President Lungu is not a Dictator But a True…Lusaka Times

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.