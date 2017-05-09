Lungu mourns Independence struggle heroine Salome Kapwepwe – Times of Zambia
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared three days national mourning for the late veteran freedom fighter, Salome Kapwepwe in recognition of her distinguished service to the nation. The mourning period will start tomorrow until Saturday, the day of her burial.
