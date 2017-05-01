Luxury resort opens two safari lodges in Rwanda

The Dubai-based luxury resort company, One&Only is to open two new properties in Rwanda, namely, One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest.

The move into Rwanda follows the success of One&Only’s first landlocked property; the Australia’s Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. Until Australia and Rwanda, One&Only has been renowned for its ultra-luxe beachside resorts.

One & Only Resorts Ltd is known for developing and operating resorts, hotels, and casinos in many parts of world. Its facilities offer venues for meetings and events, villas, penthouses, guestrooms and suites, sporting and leisure activities, tennis, golf, lagoons, spas, fitness centers, and fine dining services.

It also provides swimming pools and water sports, including sailing, windsurfing, kite surfing, fishing, diving, and snorkeling.

Its amenities and services also cater for weddings and honeymoons.

“I am thrilled we are able to continue to evolve the One&Only experience, providing the once-in-a-lifetime experiences in which our guests seek,” says Philippe Zuber, president and chief operating officer at One&Only Resorts.

“Building on the legacy and success of One&Only, it is an exciting time for the brand as we continue to combine completely distinctive experiences with ultra-luxury. We look forward to sharing additional locations for our resorts, whether it be in the ultimate address in a prime city or an authentically wild undiscovered location soon.”

“We are proud and excited to continue to innovate at One&Only and introduce new experiences for our guests,” added Zuber. “One&Only Nature Resorts will provide our guests illuminating and immersive experiences full of adventure that will allow for exploration and discovery.

“Rwanda is such an incredible destination with truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We look forward to immersing our guests in the country and culture and providing that ultimate connection with nature in the ultimate locations.”

Each of the new luxury lodge will feature the same exclusive location and access of other One&Only properties, according to a report online.

In the case of Rwanda, they will will strive to follow Wolgan Valley in achieving carbon-neutral certifications by CarbonZero.

The Rwanda One&Only Nyungwe House facility will be situated on a working tea plantation on the edge of Nyungwe National Park and will open in July.

It will offer exploratory treks and hikes through the forest to give guests access to the park’s nearly 250,000 acres, where they can discover black-and-white colobus monkeys, gray-cheeked mangabeys, and more than 275 bird species.

After full days out in the park, guests will retire to the resort’s modern suites and villas, each featuring decor accented with traditional African touches and vast private decks equipped with fireplaces.

The One&Only Gorilla’s Nest meanwhile will be nestled nearly 150 miles north among the eucalyptus trees in the foothills of the Virunga Volcano Range. This one is scheduled to open in 2018. The resort will provide a luxurious home base for mountain gorilla treks. In addition to architecture and interior design that will honour the natural beauty of the surrounding area, the camp’s restaurant and spa will also have a local focus. The former will serve traditional cuisine—much of which will make use of produce grown in the property’s garden—and the latter will compliment state-of-the art treatments with traditional African elements, according to the online statement.

