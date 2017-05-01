Lweza seeks sh420 million for new church house

Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese has urged Ugandans to strive to excel in whichever job they do, if the country’s pace of development is to be stepped up.

He said, there is no better promotion or advertisement of one’s assignment than simply doing a good job of it.

“Whether you are a taxi driver, or manager or shop owner…do your job well and customers will look for you because of your good service,” he said as St. Joseph’s Parish, Lweza on Entebbe Road celebrated their Parish Day.

He added that putting God at the centre of human work is crucial for success, for it helps everyone approach any assignment with confidence and positive outlook.

Lweza Parish, is named after St Joseph the Worker, whose Feast Day is usually celebrated May 1 each year. St Joseph the Worker is the patron of carpenters, builders and all workers and his Feast Day was named by Pope Pius XII in 1955.

Dr Zziwa hailed St. Joseph as an example of a diligent worker, who never complained of any task he was given.

The Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga was among thousands of parishioners at the colourful day at Lweza.

He later broke the ground for the construction of a new residence for the Parish priests. The project, expected to start later this year, is estimated to cost UgSh428 million.

A fundraising drive, led by the sub-parish that organised this year’s Parish Day, St Angella Bugema raised close to UgSh20 million.

Last year, President Yoweri Museveni donated sh60 million to the project, that has so far raised close to sh100 million. ( Click to read Project details)

The post Lweza seeks sh420 million for new church house appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

