Lynched KAI official: Lagos police launch manhunt for killer-hawkers

The Police Command in Lagos State, yesterday, said investigation had begun to fish out the hoodlums that allegedly stoned an official of the state’s Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, brigade to death.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that investigation had started and the perpetrators will be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “Investigation had commenced and the command will not relent until the perpetrators are arrested.”

An official of the Lagos State KAI Brigade was reportedly lynched by street hawkers at Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos on Tuesday.

The victim, Moshood Ayeni, was said to have been lynched when he apprehended a hawker in traffic. Other hawkers then mobilised and attacked the brigade’s vehicle.

The incident

Spokesperson of the Brigade, Alabi Rahmat, said the officials were on their way to the office when they saw the traders and tried to enforce the law.

She narrated that “the officials were coming from an assignment when they saw traders hawking in traffic and arrested Jeremiah Nnana and Orichi Nwofokoh, both selling sausage and phone accessories in the traffic.

“The suspects were then taken into the agency’s vehicle with number plates KRD 643 DS and suddenly, the suspect’s colleagues, who escaped when the two were arrested, came back and pelted the officials with stones.

“The traders started shouting and calling the KAI officials thieves. And when the stones from rampaging hawkers hit the victim on his head, he fell down from the moving vehicle and became unconscious.”

The victim was said to have been rushed to the State Emergency Centre, where he was revived and later referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The post Lynched KAI official: Lagos police launch manhunt for killer-hawkers appeared first on Vanguard News.

