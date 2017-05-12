Pages Navigation Menu

Lynxxx debunks rumours of Engagement to Munachi Abii

Posted on May 12, 2017

Nigerian rapper and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien popularly known as Lynxx has called out bloggers who broke news of him allegedly being engaged with former beauty queen, Munachi Abii. The rapper reacted via his official Twitter page condemning bloggers and their thirst for gist and views. See the tweets below:

