Lynxxx debunks rumours of Engagement to Munachi Abii

Nigerian rapper and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien popularly known as Lynxx has called out bloggers who broke news of him allegedly being engaged with former beauty queen, Munachi Abii. The rapper reacted via his official Twitter page condemning bloggers and their thirst for gist and views. See the tweets below:

The post Lynxxx debunks rumours of Engagement to Munachi Abii appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

