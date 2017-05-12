Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lynxxx Denies Being Engaged To Munachi Abii

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Musician and Rapper, Lynxxx who was reported to be engaged to EX Beauty Queen, Munachi Abii has come out to debuk rumors. He wrote in a tweet: So apparently im engaged? Bloggers i hail o! The thirst for gist n views is a mad ting @munachiabii be like na vision dem see this 1 …

The post Lynxxx Denies Being Engaged To Munachi Abii appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.