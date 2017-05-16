Lyon Chairman Jean-Michel Aulas Hints That Alexandre Lacazette Could Leave This Summer

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that striker Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club this summer should a suitable offer arrive.

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs this season with the likes ofAtletico Madrid and Arsenal the latest to be credited with an interest.

Lacazette has scored 74 league goals in the last three seasons, and Aulas suggested that the France international already knows his preferred destination this summer.

“Alex had a good option with a club that is in his heart. If the club of his heart is able to match our demands – as Barcelona did last season for Samuel Umtiti – then things will go well. Otherwise, it will depend on our other business,” he told reporters.

“But if any players feel that this club is not big enough for them, we will look for others who are just as strong but have the right mentality as well. If there are departures, this money will be used to recruit new players.”

Lacazette has scored 127 goals in 274 appearances for Lyon.

