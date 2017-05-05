Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Phosa vindicated after defamation charge dismissed – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Phosa vindicated after defamation charge dismissed
News24
Cape Town – African National Congress presidential hopeful and former premier of Mpumalanga, Mathews Phosa, reacted with joy and vindication after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza's defamation case against …
Mabuza loses defamation claim against PhosaCitizen
Mabuza loses R10m defamation lawsuit against PhosaIndependent Online
Spy report ruling: 'Mabuza was lying through his teeth'‚ says PhosaTimes LIVE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.