Macron defeats Le Pen to become France’s youngest president

Pro-European candidate Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election by a large margin, winning between 65 and 66 percent of the vote, according to French media projections. Macron easily beat far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen after a bitter contest pitting his pro-EU liberal platform against her calls for France to close its borders and pull out of the euro single currency. Le Pen conceded defeat and said she called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

