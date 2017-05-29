Macron Had The Most Hectic Handshake Battle With Trump And Admits It Was Not Innocent [Video]

Trump’s overseas trip – the president of Montenegro thinks that Trump is a doos (HERE), Melania doesn’t want to hold his hand (HERE), and the Pope is still splashing holy water all over the Vatican to ward off the evil spirits (HERE).

He has now touched down back at home, but one thing we didn’t show you was the handshake battle between French president Emmanuel Macron and the Orange Menace.

Quartz with the lowdown:

“My handshake with him wasn’t innocent,” said the newly-elected French president during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. “It wasn’t the Alpha and the Omega of politics, but a moment of truth.” “We must show that we won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but not to over-publicize [sic] it either,” Macron added. “I don’t believe in the diplomacy of public invectives but in my bilateral talks, I don’t let anything pass, it’s how one gets respected.”

This is the level of discourse that Donald brings to the table, folks. Watch that vice-like showdown for yourself:

One reporter said that during the showdown their knuckles turned white, and both men were visibly clenching their jaws.

We covered this in a story last week, but it’s worth revisiting the next time the two came face to face. Check how Macron shuns Trump and heads to Merkel, and then when the two shake hands Trump brings out that weird ‘yank him towards me ‘coz I’m a real man’ move:

2017, friends, what a time to be alive.

[source:quartz]

