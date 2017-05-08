Macron movement to announce parliamentary candidates by Thursday

French president-elect Emmanuel Macron’s political movement will announce its candidates for the country’s 577 parliamentary constituencies by Thursday, Secretary-General Richard Ferrand said on Monday.

“In line with Macron’s pledges during the presidential campaign, at least half the movement’s candidates in the June parliamentary poll will be new to politics and at least half will be women.

“They will have to pledge themselves to support without reserve the contract concluded yesterday between the nation and Emmanuel Macron.

“The objective is for this group to enjoy an overall majority in the National Assembly,’’ Ferrand said.

He said that Macron and the government that he appoints would be in a position to implement the programme on the basis of which the new president of the republic was elected.

