Macron names cabinet, supporters in key ministries

Newly inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron of France on Wednesday constituted his government, with close supporters taking key ministries but a centre-right politician appointed as economy minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian, who served as defence minister under Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande, was named minister for Europe and foreign affairs under Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. Gerard Collomb, the […]

