Macron names cabinet, supporters in key ministries

Newly inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron of France on Wednesday constituted his government, with close supporters taking key ministries while a centre-right politician appointed as economy minister.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, who served as defence minister under Macron’s predecessor, Francois Hollande, was named minister for Europe and foreign affairs under Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Gerard Collomb, the socialist mayor of Lyon, takes on the key portfolio of interior minister, responsible for internal security as France remains under a state of emergency after deadly terrorist attacks over the past two years.

The Economy Ministry goes to Bruno Le Maire, a former economy minister who like Philippe comes from the centre-right Les Republicains party.

The president’s loyalist Sylvie Goulard, a liberal member of the European Parliament, was appointed minister of the armies, responsible for defence.

Francois Bayrou, head of the centrist Democratic Movement who rallied to Macron during the first round of the presidential election, was appointed justice minister.

Elysee Palace secretary general Alexis Kohler concluded the announcement by saying that Macron would hold his first government meeting on Thursday.

The meeting normally takes place on Wednesday but Macron and Philippe put back the ministerial appointments by a day, saying they wished to have extra ethics and tax compliance checks carried out on the prospective ministers first.

The post Macron names cabinet, supporters in key ministries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

