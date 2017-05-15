Pages Navigation Menu

Macron names centre-right Edouard Philippe as French PM

Paris, France | AFP |  Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron has named little-known parliamentarian Edouard Philippe from the rightwing Republicans party as his first prime minister, his office announced Monday.

The choice of Philippe, a 46-year-old from the northern port city of Le Havre, will be seen as an attempt by Macron to attract other moderates to his new centrist Republique En Marche party (Republic on the Move, REM).

 

