Macron takes office as French President

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Emmanuel Macron, 39, has been inaugurated as France’s president and pledged to overcome division in societies. Macron, a centrist, took over on Sunday from President Francois Hollande, the socialist whose five years in power were plagued by stubborn unemployment and attacks. Macron – France’s youngest ever president – beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen to the presidency, winning more than 65 percent of the May 7 vote.

