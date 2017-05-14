Macron takes office as French President

Emmanuel Macron, 39, has been inaugurated as France’s president and pledged to overcome division in societies. Macron, a centrist, took over on Sunday from President Francois Hollande, the socialist whose five years in power were plagued by stubborn unemployment and attacks. Macron – France’s youngest ever president – beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen to the presidency, winning more than 65 percent of the May 7 vote.

