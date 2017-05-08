Macron To Visit Merkel In First Foreign Trip As French President

The French president-elect, Emmanuel Macron, plans to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly after his inauguration, according to Sylvie Goulard, a member of the European Parliament and a close confidante of Macron.

Macron, who was voted in as president on Sunday with a large majority over Marine Le Pen of the National Front, will visit Merkel as his first foreign trip as France’s head of state, Goulard told French broadcaster CNews.

Merkel and Macron held a telephone conversation late Sunday after the result was announced, according to Steffen Seibert, Merkel’s spokesman.

Merkel told Macron that she is “looking forward to trustful cooperation … in the spirit of the traditionally close Franco-German friendship,” Seibert said.

Macron will officially take over from French President Francois Hollande next Sunday, but an exact date for the meeting between the new president and Merkel has not been set.

Hollande is expected in Berlin later on Monday for his last official bilateral meeting with Merkel before he leaves office. (dpa/NAN)

