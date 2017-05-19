Macron vows ‘uncompromising’ fight against Mali Islamists on visit to French troops – FRANCE 24
Macron vows 'uncompromising' fight against Mali Islamists on visit to French troops
President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Mali for a visit to French troops battling Islamists and for talks with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on his first official trip outside Europe since taking power less than a week ago. Macron promised that …
