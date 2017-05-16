Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Macron’s wife a beautiful mum: Berlusconi – The Australian

Posted on May 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Macron's wife a beautiful mum: Berlusconi
The Australian
Gaffe-prone former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has joked about the nearly 25-year age gap between French President Emmanuel Macron and his older wife, calling her the leader's "beautiful mum." "We have a 39-year-old guy [as French
Revenge of the older womanDaily Trust

all 37 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.