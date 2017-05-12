Mad Woman Delivers A Bouncing Baby Girl In Bonny, Rivers State (Photos)

It was all joy as a mentally deranged woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl yesterday morning in Bonny, Rivers state. The new mother was assisted by people nearby as her baby was taken care of. Congratulations to the new mother.

The post Mad Woman Delivers A Bouncing Baby Girl In Bonny, Rivers State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

