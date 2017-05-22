Madikizela’s contractor buddy helped pay for birthday bash – Independent Online
Madikizela's contractor buddy helped pay for birthday bash
Cape Town – Human Settlements MEC and DA Western Cape acting leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has admitted a friend of his, who is a “building contractor” doing business with his department, partly funded his birthday bash. Opposition parties in the …
Contractors 'paid for DA MEC's birthday bash'
