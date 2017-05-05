Madrid nine hours from winning the double

As the business end of the season continues to ramp up, Real Madrid have collected all the cards ahead of the six most decisive games of their attempts at winning LaLiga and the Champions League.

An historic double is certainly in their sights after the 3-0 beating of Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie, putting one foot in the Cardiff final, while they can even afford a draw with four games left in the league.

In total, should Los Blancos reach the final and barring any extra-time drama, there is just 540 minutes of action left in 2016/17, approximately the same length of the Godfather trilogy

Focus will be on LaLiga t0day when Real travel to the southern city of Granada for a bout with Tony Adams’ already relegated side, before the second leg with Atletico at Estadio Vicente Calderon on Wednesday

Immediately after that, Sevilla come to the capital for Madrid’s final home game of the campaign on Sunday May 14, ahead of the rearranged trip to Celta Vigo the following Thursday.

The domestic season draws to a halt with it currently set to go to the final day, when Zinedine Zidane takes his team away to Malaga, a fortnight before a potential Cardiff date with Juventus or Monaco.

