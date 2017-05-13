Madrid Open 2017: Nadal, Djokovic set up Star-studded Semi Final

Rafael Nadal will aim to keep his unbeaten start to the clay season going when he meets Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Madrid Masters semi-finals on Saturday. Nadal is now 13-0 on clay this year as he swept aside Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 under the roof on the […]

