Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard Ends Maria Sharapova’s Comeback

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Eugenie Bouchard has ended Maria Sharapova’s return to the courts – the woman she called a “cheat” – in a marathon three-setter in the second round of the Madrid Open. Bouchard criticised Sharapova as she made her comeback from a 15-month drugs ban at the Stuttgart Open in April. The Canadian finally came through a…

The post Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard Ends Maria Sharapova’s Comeback appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.