Madrid Open: Nadal, Djokovic Renew Rivalry

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on two-time winner Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open semi-finals after the Spaniard saw off David Goffin. Nadal, seeded fourth, beat the Belgian ninth seed 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 after Djokovic earlier had a walkover when Kei Nishikori withdrew with a wrist injury. Nine-time French Open champion Nadal has lost…

