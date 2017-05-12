Madrid Open: Nadal, Djokovic Renew Rivalry

Four-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on two-time winner Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open semi-finals after the Spaniard saw off David Goffin. Nadal, seeded fourth, beat the Belgian ninth seed 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 after Djokovic earlier had a walkover when Kei Nishikori withdrew with a wrist injury. Nine-time French Open champion Nadal has lost…

The post Madrid Open: Nadal, Djokovic Renew Rivalry appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

