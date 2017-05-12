Madrid Open: Nadal to face Djokovic in semi-finals
Four-time champion Rafael Nadal will on Saturday take on two-time winner Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open semi-finals after the Spaniard saw off David Goffin on Friday. Fourth seed Nadal beat the Belgian ninth seed 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. On his part, Djokovic earlier had a walk-over when Kei Nishikori withdrew with a wrist injury. In […]
