Madrid want 75m euros for Rodriguez

Speculation is growing over the future of James Rodriguez and Real Madrid have named their price as the Colombian pushes for a way out of Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

From the early days of being a guaranteed starter under coach Carlo Ancelotti, the attacking midfielder has since fallen out with Rafa Benitez and been merely a rotation option for current boss Zinedine Zidane Cast aside during the Club World Cup in December, James instinctively headed towards the exit but was persuaded by the Frenchman to stay put and work harder, rejecting an offer from Chelsea at the last minute.

However, Rodriguez has only become an integral member of Zidane’s LaLiga squad in 2017, an XI infamously made out of fringe players while Isco & Co. get their chance in the huge Champions League games and derbies that James so desperately seeks

With the 25-year-old now set on leaving, Real have slapped a 75 million euro price tag on his head as the Premier League champions continue to circle, along with rivals Manchester United.

The post Madrid want 75m euros for Rodriguez appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

