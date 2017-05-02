Besieged Venezuela leader orders writing of new constitution – Daily Mail
Besieged Venezuela leader orders writing of new constitution
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – Venezuela's socialist leader has ordered the writing of a new constitution, further angering opponents whose intensifying campaign to oust him has brought hundreds of thousands into the streets to demand change. President …
