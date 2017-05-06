Magical Messi leads Barcelona to crucial victory over Villareal – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Magical Messi leads Barcelona to crucial victory over Villareal
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona defeated 4 -1 at Camp Nou with the Argentina scoring his 50th and 51st for the season. With his first goal, the Argentine became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score 50 goals this season. Magical
