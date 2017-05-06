Magical Messi leads Barcelona to crucial victory over Villareal – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Magical Messi leads Barcelona to crucial victory over Villareal
NAIJ.COM
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona defeated 4 -1 at Camp Nou with the Argentina scoring his 50th and 51st for the season. With his first goal, the Argentine became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score 50 goals this season. Magical …
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal – as it happened
Messi, Neymar, Suarez strike as Barca stay top
Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal, La Liga 2017: Match Review
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!