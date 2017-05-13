Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu: Presidency turning Nigeria into lawless, rebellious state – Hon. Nnebe

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Anayo Nnebe, has noted that the executive arm of government is turning the country into a state of anarchy. Nnebe, who is a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, said this while reacting to the presidency’s position on the confirmation of the […]

Magu: Presidency turning Nigeria into lawless, rebellious state – Hon. Nnebe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.