Magu: Senate plans fresh showdown with Presidency – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Magu: Senate plans fresh showdown with Presidency
The Punch
The Senate has perfected plans to withhold the confirmation of nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the lawmakers' strategies for a showdown with the Presidency, The PUNCH has reliably learnt. This is notwithstanding the recent move by …
Magu: Senate to Withhold Further Confirmation of Buhari's Nominees
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!