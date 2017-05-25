Magu vows to wipe out corruption in 12 months – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Magu vows to wipe out corruption in 12 months
NAIJ.COM
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to end corruption in Nigeria in the next 12 months. Magu made the promise on Thursday, May 25 the during the official opening of the Ibadan zonal …
EFCC Act for review – Malami
EFCC boss Magu vows to eradicate corruption in 12 months
EFCC vows to wipe out corruption from Nigeria in 12 months
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!