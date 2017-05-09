Main rivals of Moon Jae-in to accept result of South Korean presidential election

Conservative and centrist rivals of Moon Jae-in, a candidate of the liberal Minjoo Party, said they would accept the result of South Korean presidential election in an apparent concession to Moon. With nine per cent of votes counted as of 10:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT), Moon garnered 37.5 per cent support. It was higher…

The post Main rivals of Moon Jae-in to accept result of South Korean presidential election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

