Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Main rivals of Moon Jae-in to accept result of South Korean presidential election

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Conservative and centrist rivals of Moon Jae-in, a candidate of the liberal Minjoo Party, said they would accept the result of South Korean presidential election in an apparent concession to Moon. With nine per cent of votes counted as of 10:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT), Moon garnered 37.5 per cent support. It was higher…

The post Main rivals of Moon Jae-in to accept result of South Korean presidential election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.