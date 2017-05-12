Maize cargo ship docks with hope to bring unga prices down – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Maize cargo ship docks with hope to bring unga prices down
K24 TV
Offloading of 30,000 metric tonnes of maize imported from Mexico to help address the soaring maize flour prices has begun at the Port of Mombasa and the price of the commodity is expected to fall in two weeks. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett …
Maize flour prices to remain high despite imports
CS sees lower maize flour prices in two weeks
State not colluding with cartels to inflate Unga prices for campaign cash – CS Willy Bett
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!