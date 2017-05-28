Maize production: Expert recommends PPP
Abdulrahman Danbaba, Head of Agriculture at Technoserve, has advised the Kaduna State Government to adopt Public Private Partnership (PPP) approach to achieve sustainable maize production. Danbaba, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday, said an integrated approach through partnerships with the private sector was the…
The post Maize production: Expert recommends PPP appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!